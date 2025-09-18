New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out

A firmware update for the Powerbeats Pro 2 was released by Apple, with a new build number 8A353 from the previous 7B30. You can now pair the Powerbeats Pro 2 with the Fitness app, thanks to the new functionality from the upgraded firmware merged with the update for iOS 26.

You are now also able to see metrics in your performance, like the calories you burned and heart rate. You can use the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Apple Watch to input data into the Health app at the same time. Apple also created an algorithm that refines the reading speeds for heart rate.

You can download the firmware update for the Powerbeats Pro 2 by connecting your earbuds to a power source and making sure they are within range of Bluetooth on your Apple Device, like a Mac, iPhone or iPad, which is connected to the internet. For Android devices, users can install the new firmware update via the Beats App made for Android.