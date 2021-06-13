New flagship Apple Tower Theatre store to open June 24

Apple is in the process of opening a new flagship Apple Store in Los Angeles on June 24.

Apple Tower Theatre is located within a theatre in the Broadway Theatre District and will serve as the company’s first retail store in the downtown area.

Apple mentioned that Apple Tower Theatre will represent the innovation and creativity Los Angeles is known for. It’s a place where people can let their creativity shine, find inspiration and discover new products.

In 2018 Apple had a rendition of what Tower Theatre will look like. The company spent a few years renovating the place to make it ‘upper echelon’ and incorporate a few theatrical designs along with the existing architecture.

The Cupertino-based company also says Tower Theatre, which was built in 1927 will have events that will draw hundreds of people and serve as a cultural and media center to host events in the music, movie and TV industry.