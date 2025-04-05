New games arrive on Apple Arcade

A slew of new games have arrived at the Apple Arcade platform.

Six games have been introduced, namely puffies, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, Sesame Street Mecha Builders, The Game of Life 2, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, and Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic. The most notable among them is RollerCoaster Tycoon, a remake of a beloved classic. The title combines two games, RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and 1, tasking players to create their own parks with thrilling rollercoaster rides. The game has been enhanced for touchscreen gaming and can be played on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is another remake of a classic game, where players gather objects to roll into a ball. Those interested to learn more about the six new games can view the description on the official announcement page. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 monthly and is packaged with other services via the Apple One bundle.