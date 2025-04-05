News

New games arrive on Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade

A slew of new games have arrived at the Apple Arcade platform.

Advertisements

Six games have been introduced, namely puffies, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, Sesame Street Mecha Builders, The Game of Life 2, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, and Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic. The most notable among them is RollerCoaster Tycoon, a remake of a beloved classic. The title combines two games, RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and 1, tasking players to create their own parks with thrilling rollercoaster rides. The game has been enhanced for touchscreen gaming and can be played on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Apple Arcade

Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE is another remake of a classic game, where players gather objects to roll into a ball. Those interested to learn more about the six new games can view the description on the official announcement page. Apple Arcade costs $6.99 monthly and is packaged with other services via the Apple One bundle.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 lottery winners start receiving invitations
1 Min Read
RoboCop: Rogue City
RoboCop: Rogue City to make a macOS debut on April 30
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 256GB is $240 Off
1 Min Read
CNBC+
CNBC+ arrives on Apple TV
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Apple testing OLED for iPad mini
1 Min Read
Apple Card
American Express and Visa try to land Apple Card partnership
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Plex iOS App
New Plex iOS app launches with new interface
1 Min Read
Find My
South Korea gains ‘Find My’ network
1 Min Read
watchOS 11.4
Sleep Alarm update arrives with watchOS 11.4
1 Min Read
iPad
The New 11-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?