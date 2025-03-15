New Gemini AI search history feature added

Google has integrated a new feature in its Gemini AI tool to account for the user’s search history.

Now, Gemini can consider the search history to come up with a personalized answer. The company’s Flash Thinking model taps into Google services and apps for tailored responses, and thereby ‘save time’ and provide ‘precise answers’ for users. Gemini AI will need to have permission to use the search history via an opt-in page in the Settings, and it’s under the experimental phase at the moment.

Google mentioned that the search history will only be accessed when the AI model decides it’s helpful. Early testers said the feature came in handy for personalized recommendations and brainstorming purposes. After launching the Gemini app, users can choose ‘Personalization’ and make a request or a prompt for something. The new feature is available to Gemini Advanced and Gemini subscribers, with plans to integrate to mobile.