New ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ video released

A new video, titled ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ has made it online and Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The new ad highlights the Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Pro and how they’re used to design NHL goalie masks for the 24-25 season. Personalized artworks are sketched onto the tablet, which is then translated to the masks via hand painting. The video is only 39 seconds in length and starts with a blank goalie mask, and then on the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil as it conceptualizes the artwork. The masks were for Vancouver Canucks’ Thatcher Demko, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll, Ottawa Senators’ Linus Ullmark, Montreal Canadiens’ Sam Montembault, Edmonton Oliers’ Stuart Skinner, New Jersey Devils’ Jacob Markstrom, and Boston Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman.

Additional details for the ‘Made on iPad’ can be viewed on the official website of the NHL. The NHL season started in October for the 24-25 year.