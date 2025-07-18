News

New Google Pixel 10 to Debut on August 20

By Samantha Wiley
Tech company Google is ready to announce the launch of its flagship phones on August 20.

The latest line of Pixel smartphones is ready to be unveiled, a few weeks earlier in Apple’s supposed iPhone 17 debut. It’s believed that Google will launch the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10. A foldable phone, dubbed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is also expected. There were rumors that the Pro Fold would not be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold7, but will have weatherproofing features in the form of an IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to have the Tensor G5 chip, while the rest of the lineup may have minor improvements compared to their predecessors. Google may also reveal AI features inherent in the devices, like AI photo editing and others. The Pixel 10 lineup will rival the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

