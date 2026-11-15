A new line of Googlebook laptops has been announced by Google, with Gemini AI as the core, and the device will run on software developed on a base that merges ChromeOS and Android. The company states that the new laptops are made for Gemini AI for a proactive and personalized experience where, instead of having a cursor, a Magic Pointer is used for the Googlebooks, where owners are able to wiggle it to turn on Gemini, and then the AI will give you answers and suggestions depending on what you are pointing at with the Pointer.

When you point at a date from an email, it creates a meeting and then chooses two images that can be visualized at the same time. You can compare, merge, and ask tools that are available on the Magic Pointer. A new feature on Android, Create My Widget, is available for devices where custom widgets can be made with a prompt from Gemini, and the AI will scour the internet to connect to apps on Google like Calendar and Gmail for a dashboard that is personalized to you.

The device will run on Android, meaning that it can be switched more easily between a smartphone and Googlebook, with apps connected to a smartphone made available for the Googlebook. No insight was provided by Google on the pricing of the newly announced device, but since it had a build language that is described as premium, it could feature a price tag over the MacBook Neo from Apple and could potentially be the same price as the device. The first batch of Googlebooks are going to be released in the fall of this year.

Google stated that they worked with HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS to assemble the Googlebooks with devices made with materials and craftsmanship that were premium and will come in different sizes and shapes.

