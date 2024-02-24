News

New ‘Help Me Write’ feature launches on Chrome for Mac

By Samantha Wiley
Chrome for Mac

Google recently announced that the Chrome for Mac will have a ‘Help Me Write’ option powered by its AI model.

Advertisements

‘Help Me Write’ is available on the Chrome browser app for both Windows and Mac machines. The tool helps users get their ideas started or rewrite something they’ve already put down on their computers. Google has integrated the newly-launched Gemini AI model, which it said is the ‘most capable and general model’ to date. Google claims that ‘Help Me Write’ can assist with everything, from product listings to support requests and online reviews.

Chrome for Mac

The feature can be accessed once the user updates to Chrome version M122 and in US English. To enable ‘Help Me Write’, go to the Settings via the three-dot icon, then head to the ‘Experimental AI’ page. Once enabled, click on an open text field and choose ‘Help Me Write’ when it appears.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple AirTag
$24 AirTag Deal Still Ongoing
1 Min Read
Earthsounds
Apple TV+ ‘Earthsounds’ to premiere soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Bluetooth issues surface
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 189 goes live
1 Min Read
PlayStation
Passkeys arrive on PlayStation
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp update introduces new text formats
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini
The M2 Mac Mini is $150 Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad
Upcoming OLED iPad to be thinner
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2
Adaptive audio may not be coming to AirPods Max 2
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music rolls out ‘Monthly Replay Experience’
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Enjoy a $300 Off on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
Lost your password?