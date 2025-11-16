New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In

A new HomePod mini with a new chip may be announced soon. The second-gen smart speaker is expected to feature a state-of-the-art chip for better responsiveness and advanced computational audio. The company is expected to equip the device with an S9 chip, up from the S5 chip of the Apple Watch Series 5 from 2019.

The revamped HomePod will have the N1 chip designed by Apple, with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth, making the new HomePod faster, having less latency compared to the current model with Wi-Fi 4. An Ultra Wideband chip could also be equipped in the HomePod for lower latency and reliability. It is not expected to support Apple Intelligence.

B&H, an Apple retailer, has listed all models for the HomePod mini as discontinued, while others have listed them as on backorder or already out of stock, hinting that the launch of a new HomePod mini is really close.