New iMacs powered by Apple Silicon to release soon

Apple is reportedly planning to release new iMacs later this year. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has stated that the company is working on a new design for the iMac. The new design will be a major overhaul – smaller bezels and no chin.

The design of the iMac has largely remained unchanged since 2009. However, Apple did make the machine thinner by removing the SuperDrive in 2012. It’s a longtime coming redesign for the all-in-one Apple machine.

Stale design out the window

According to Gurman, the new iMac will feature a design slightly similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR. The back of the machine will feature a flat design whereas the current generation iMac has a curved back. Apple has been making all of its products flat recently – the iPad Pro, the iPad Air, the iPhone 12 models, and also reportedly the upcoming MacBook Pros will feature a completely flat design.

iMac (2020)

Apple updated the 27” version of the iMac last year by packing newer 10th Gen Intel processors and newer graphic cards. The most raved about feature remains to be the updated 1080p webcam whereas the previous generation packed a 720p webcam. In the pandemic.

The report by Bloomberg states that Apple is planning to release two new versions of the iMac. The machines are codenamed J456 and J457 – set to replace the current 21.5” and 27” models. Previous rumours stated that Apple is working on a new 24” iMac but Bloomberg’s report makes no mention of the detail.

The upcoming iMacs will also reportedly be powered by Apple’s own chips. At WWDC 2020 Keynote, Apple announced that the Mac will be transitioning to “Apple Silicon” from Intel. Apple chips for Mac are based on the ARM architecture whereas Intel chips are based on the x86 architecture.

Apple has already released an updated version of the MacBook Air, the 13” MacBook Pro, and the Mac Mini – all powered by Apple’s M1 chip. The machines have received tremendously positive reviews and the upcoming iMacs will very likely be much more impressive.