Apple to release 24″ iMac in Q4 2020, says Kuo

Apple is rumoured to launch a new 24” iMac with a bezel less design in the fourth quarter of 2020. MacRumours obtained the notes from KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo which suggest that iMac release is now imminent.

It was initially reported the upcoming iMac will feature Apple’s new ARM based silicon. However, reports now suggest that Apple will release an Intel power iMac this year and may move to ARM based chips on the iMac next year.

It is also important to note that, at WWDC Keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company will continue to release new Intel based Macs for quite some time. The company is planning to release its first Apple silicon powered Mac by the end of 2020.

Tech journalists and analysts suggest that the first ARM Mac will be a MacBook as it will be very close to the performance of an iPad or iPhone. Desktop Macs require higher horsepower which Apple will take some more time to refine before releasing to the consumers. However, we would not be surprised if Apple releases an ARM based desktop computer as well.

The rumours surrounding the iMac are actually a little confusing to understand. Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple will update the Intel based iMac in the third quarter of 2020 (July-September) but also notes that the new 24” iMac in the fourth quarter of 2020. While it’s highly plausible, it’s worth questioning as to why Apple will release an Intel based iMac and follow it up with a brand new machine in the next few months.

It was previously reported that Apple will unveil the new iMac at WWDC but the rumour was rubbished moments before the keynote. It looks like the company postponed the unveiling at the last minute or the rumour had no truth to it from the very beginning.