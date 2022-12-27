New iOS 16.2 Home architecture recalled

Apple has recently withdrawn its Home architecture in user update options following multiple bug reports.

iOS 16.2 caused quite a headache for HomeKit users as they experienced multiple issues after updating to the latest architecture. As a result, Apple seemingly pulled the plug on the platform and disabled the option to do a Home Upgrade.

Generally, HomeKit users receive a prompt regarding a ‘Home Upgrade Available’, which details that they can now get a new underlying architecture to improve their home performance. After the Cupertino-based company’s action, the pop-up no longer appears, and Apple has mentioned that they will be relaunching it soon. There is no exact date on when this will happen. Still, a new support document has been uploaded for those who were unfortunate enough to update their device.

Apple HomeKit users are currently advised to remove homes that do not have connected accessories and to restart the invitation process.