New iOS 17 Health and Wallet app redesigns appear as mockups online

Rumors of a redesigned Health and Wallet app have surfaced on the web, with a mockup of the design changes expected to arrive on iOS 17.

The Health app will have the Favorites section undergo a card-style interface change, with each card having colored graphs and tables to show visual data and other information. The Summary tab will have Highlights and Trends, but it’s not clear how the Favorites design will be integrated with the other areas.

As for the Wallet app, the mockup puts the navigation bar at the bottom to separate functions. Orders, IDs, Keys, Cash, and Cards are listed, and also a ‘Passes & More’ tab. Leaker @analys941 said that there might be new features arriving.

@Analyst941 is mostly known for predicting the arrival of Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. The user also shared several pieces of information about iOS 17, including a ‘special’ version for the 14.1-inch iPad.