New iOS 17 rumor reveals major updates to Find My and Wallet App

Rumors suggest that the upcoming iOS 17 will feature significant updates to the Find My and Wallet app.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently spoke to MacRumors and said that the two apps could see massive improvements. The Find My app will have a significant location-related push, while the Wallet will be having user-facing tweaks. This report comes in after it’s said that the Control Center might be making a comeback.

Sideloading might become officially available as well, Gurman adds. With sideloading, users can potentially install an app outside the App Store, although it’s said that the feature will be limited to the EU region. In relation, a leaker said that Messages will have a redesign of its ‘home area’, alongside AR chat, video clips, and chat room additions.

iOS 17 is expected to be revealed during the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in the fall. Some speculations include greater Dynamic Island functionality, active widgets, and performance improvements.