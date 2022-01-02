New iOS Tumblr Update blocks dozens of common search terms

The new version of Tumblr seemingly has a lot of filters, blocking commonly used terms to try and fulfill App Store requirements.

After entering a blocked search term the app will show an error screen, ‘this content has been hidden because of potentially suggestive or explicit content’. Tumblr did reveal release notes saying that ‘beginning in v22.5.1, sensitive content will be hidden’ in the App Store.

The block message can vary depending on the search word used. For instance, ‘bald’ will produce a message ‘that search was weird and we didn’t really get it, while ‘selfie’ will show the usual ‘this content has been hidden’.

The search word blocks are seemingly concentrated on iOS, as the web version of Tumblr v22.5.1 update does not have the restrictions. Apparently, the app is overdoing its search word blocks in order to appease Apple’s App Store rules and guidelines.