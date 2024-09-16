News

New iPad and Mac models next to debut next

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple will introduce new iPad models and the M4 Macs next following the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event that happened on September 9.

Another event is likely to be held in October for the new iPad and Macs as Apple often does. This time, it’s expected that the lower-end iPad and the iPad mini, as well as the M4 Mac lineup, will debut, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Gurman explained in the latest Power On newsletter that Apple will make the move ‘in the coming weeks’, with the Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro to have the latest M4 chips. Next in line are the Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air in 2025.

Apple

The new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro will have the M4 Max, M4 Pro, and M4 chips, although there aren’t any design changes planned. The 7th-generation iPad mini and base model iPad will supplement and round out the reveal.

