Apple releases iPad with new design at $449 (USD)

Apple released the new iPad with an all-screen design – following the design of the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The update has been a long time coming, as the standard iPad had held onto the same old design for years. However, it is also important to note that the company will continue to sell the older generation iPad Pro at a lower price point.

The new iPad is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip which is not the most recent version but it still offers plenty of power. According to Apple, the power efficiency features of the A14 Bionic chip will allow the iPad to have an “all-day battery life”. Newer connectivity technologies i.e Wi-Fi 6 and 5G also make their way to the iPad.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak. “With a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility — and is simply more fun.”

New iPad comes in four colors

The new iPad will be available in four colors – yellow, blue, pink, and silver – starting from 26th October in Apple Stores. The new iPad has been available to order online from 18th October, 2022 through the Apple Store Online. The display on the new iPad is larger compared to the previous generation iPad, as the bezels have been shrunk and the home button has been removed.

The new iPad features a Touch ID sensor on the top button, similar to on the iPad Air. The change in position of the Touch ID sensor allows the display on the front to be larger without increasing the overall size of the iPad. The display on the iPad hits 500 nits of brightness, making it decently readable outdoors.