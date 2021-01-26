iLounge Logo

The new iPad Keyboard is a must-buy at $100 off

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Unlock your iPad’s full capability when you pair it up with a keyboard. Not only can you type up emails and content faster but you’ll be more productive too.

Today, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air and iPad Pro is down to just a whopping $199 from its original price of $299 on Amazon. That’s a $100 discount on a premium keyboard that’s sure to last a long time.

Preview Product Price
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) - US English Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) - US... $299.00 $199.00 Buy on Amazon

The all-new Magic Keyboard features an excellent typing experience, with a trackpad that’s sure to help you navigate through the apps and menus more easily. The backlit keys make light source a non-factor. Best of all, it features a floating cantilever design so you can adjust to your preferred viewing angle.

It’s not just a keyboard per se, as the back can act as a protective cover when your tablet is not in use. The built-in USB-C port charges your iPad as you work.

There’s no reason not to buy this if you have an iPad Pro or iPad Air. Get it today!

