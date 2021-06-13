New iPad Pro Ad inspired by Disney Classic ‘Little Mermaid’

An iPad Pro ad has just been published by Apple’s YouTube channel. The new video features a song from a Disney classic film and runs a minute long in promoting the tablet’s advantages over desktops.

“Part of Your World” sung by Ariel from the “Little Mermaid” is played in the clip which adapts a similar concept of the water dwelling mermaid wanting to live on land.

People within buildings such as a gamer and office staff bound by the traditional workplace setting dealing with tangled cables longingly look at those using the flagship device outdoors. They seem envious as the Apple users enjoy the iPad Pro’s computing power as they work and play without the hassle of wires.

The video ad ends with Apple stating that the viewer’s next computer… isn’t one, which was also used in a previously rolled out ad campaign showcasing the iPad Pro as a desktop alternative.