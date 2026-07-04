New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year

Apple is looking to release new iPad Pro models in the spring of next year with no significant changes in design, as Apple is prioritizing internal upgrades on the device. The 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro could feature an M6 or M7 chip, with Apple introducing the M6 chip as early as 2026 for the MacBook Pro. The M7 series chip will be released next year.

If the M7 chip is available by the Spring of the new year, the iPad Pro could be revamped and given the chip. But if not, the M6 chip is still an upgrade. The M6 and M7 chips will be manufactured on the new 2nm process for Apple, with the M7 chip featuring optimizations for AI that are not present in the M6 chip.

Other than that, no information is known about the iPad Pro and the new model. Apple is also trying out a new vapor chamber cooling system for better performance.