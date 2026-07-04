News

New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year

Apple is looking to release new iPad Pro models in the spring of next year with no significant changes in design, as Apple is prioritizing internal upgrades on the device. The 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro could feature an M6 or M7 chip, with Apple introducing the M6 chip as early as 2026 for the MacBook Pro. The M7 series chip will be released next year.


If the M7 chip is available by the Spring of the new year, the iPad Pro could be revamped and given the chip. But if not, the M6 chip is still an upgrade. The M6 and M7 chips will be manufactured on the new 2nm process for Apple, with the M7 chip featuring optimizations for AI that are not present in the M6 chip.

New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year

Other than that, no information is known about the iPad Pro and the new model. Apple is also trying out a new vapor chamber cooling system for better performance.


Latest News
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Discussing With Chinese Companies YMTC and CXMT Regarding Purchase Of Memory Chips
Apple Discussing With Chinese Companies YMTC and CXMT Regarding Purchase Of Memory Chips
1 Min Read
Development for AirPods Pro with Cameras Postponed
Development for AirPods Pro with Cameras Postponed
1 Min Read
iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available
iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off
The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off
1 Min Read
TV Time To Shut Down After More Than A Decade of Operations
TV Time To Shut Down After More Than A Decade of Operations
1 Min Read
Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks
Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Models in the United States to Use Qualcomm Modems
iPhone 18 Models in the United States to Use Qualcomm Modems
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off
1 Min Read
Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units
Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units
1 Min Read
2026 Winners of iPhone Photography Awards Announced
2026 Winners of iPhone Photography Awards Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?