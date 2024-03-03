News

New leak shows upcoming iPhone and iPad chips

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone and iPad Chips

A new online rumor reveals the upcoming iPhone and iPad models and the chips that will power them.

A low-profile leaker mentioned the chip plan for the upcoming iPad and iPhone 16, with multiple products and posts. In the post, it’s said that the iPad base model will have the A14 chip, while the 2024 iPad mini will be equipped with the A17 chip. On the Air side, the leaker believes Apple will go with the M2 chip while the OLED iPad Pro will have the M3 chip.

Apple is expected to release four models for the iPhone 16 lineup. The A18 is presumed to be included in the devices, which is the same processor for the iPhone 15. The higher-end models will have the full-functional chips while the lower-end versions will have fewer processors. The iPad Air and Pro products are expected to launch in March this year.

