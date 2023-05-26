New leak suggests Apple will drop wireless charger limits

A new blog post leak reveals that Apple will drop its certification process for wireless chargers.

As per user ‘yeux1122’, Apple will drop its requirement for wireless chargers to be approved before they can be used to fast-charge iPhone 15 devices. Qi chargers are limited to just 7.5W charging, but MagSafe technology can deliver up to 15W.

Apple said that for manufacturers to gain fast-charging a separate power adapter must be included. Now, this requirement seems to be on the verge of being dropped, as the leaker mentioned that the iPhone 15 series can be charged with non-certified wireless chargers for up to 15W. The post was accompanied by a screenshot in Chinese language. When translated, the sentence says that the source came from a supply chain manufacturer.

Apple offered its MagSafe specification to the Wireless Power Consortium as the basis for the updated standard, which might be the reason for the Cupertino-based company dropping the requirement.