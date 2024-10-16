New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy

Retail giant Best Buy debuted a new and exclusive Beats Studio Pro model after Amazon had a Matte White version last month.

A new Beats Studio Pro in black and gold is exclusive only for Best Buy customers. The two-tone model is similar to the standard black color, except with gold trim inside the headband and where the cups are connected. In addition, gold accents are designed on the hinge as well as the ‘b’ brand logo on each ear cup. Every purchase of the black & gold color come with the standard black nylon case- it’s worth noting that it’s the same one as with the original colors when the headphones launched.

Pricing for the Best Buy-exclusive Beats Studio Pro is set at $349.99, and it could be lower due to the retail company running a sale on Beats earphones and headphones at $100 off, bringing the tag to just $250.