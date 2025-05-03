New lobby group forms versus Google and Apple

Match, Spotify, and Meta spearhead a coalition against Google and Apple’s foothold in the mobile ecosystem, as per Bloomberg.

The group has accused the two tech giants of ‘anti-competitive business practices’ and how they should ‘bear legal responsibility’ when it comes to verifying the user’s age. Furthermore, the coalition said that developers are getting a disadvantage when they join the mobile app platform. Titled ‘Coalition for a Competitive Mobile Experience’, the companies hope to influence state and federal legislation in the fight to set safeguards for minors in place. They hope to engage with regulators, support antitrust enforcement, and lobby lawmakers versus Google and Apple.

The first action is to push for age verification on apps that might not be suitable for minors. In Utah, a law has been passed that requires app stores to verify the user’s age and parental consent before being allowed to download.