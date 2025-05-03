News

New lobby group forms versus Google and Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Match, Spotify, and Meta spearhead a coalition against Google and Apple’s foothold in the mobile ecosystem, as per Bloomberg.

Advertisements

The group has accused the two tech giants of ‘anti-competitive business practices’ and how they should ‘bear legal responsibility’ when it comes to verifying the user’s age. Furthermore, the coalition said that developers are getting a disadvantage when they join the mobile app platform. Titled ‘Coalition for a Competitive Mobile Experience’, the companies hope to influence state and federal legislation in the fight to set safeguards for minors in place. They hope to engage with regulators, support antitrust enforcement, and lobby lawmakers versus Google and Apple.

Apple

The first action is to push for age verification on apps that might not be suitable for minors. In Utah, a law has been passed that requires app stores to verify the user’s age and parental consent before being allowed to download.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Safari
Apple pushes new Safari technology preview 218
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air to have significant design changes
1 Min Read
Meta
Meta introduces AI app
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE 3
New display sizes might arrive for Apple Watch SE 3
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Wi-Fi is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 fourth beta debuts
1 Min Read
Apple
watchOS 11.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.5 Fourth Betas arrive
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
All iPhone 17 devices to have 12GB of memory
1 Min Read
iPad
The New iPad Wi-Fi 128GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
Beats Pill introduced in Blush Pink and Navy Blue
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple might produce the 20th anniversary iPhone in China
1 Min Read
Lost your password?