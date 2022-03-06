New Mac mini and iPhone SE to launch march 8

Apple recently announced its March 8 presentation event, called ‘Sneek Peek’ where a refreshed Mac mini and an iPhone SE with 5G capability are expected to be revealed.

‘Sneek Peek’ is set to go live March 8 at 10 am Pacific Time and will be available to those interested. The official link can be found on Apple’s official YouTube channel, on Apple.com and through the email Apple product owners received.

The Cupertino-based company has a number of products it might reveal this year. The iPhone 14 is expected to arrive in fall but some might make it through the earlier event.

It’s rumored that the event will highlight a third generation iPhone SE that has 5G connectivity, Touch ID and a 4.7 inch display, the iPad Air 5 with an A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, Center Stage support and FaceTime HD upgrades, and a new Mac mini with a revamped design, more ports and magnetic charging.