New Mac users account for 50% of sales in Q2 2022

Luca Maestri, Apple CFO announced that install base for the Mac has increased, with half of Mac purchasers being new.

Apple enjoyed strong Mac sales despite the constraints in the supply chain, with delays across the MacBook Pro models. However, the Cupertino-based company had a quarter record for the Apple silicon Mac department in Q2 this year, with $10.4 billion in revenue compared to $9.1 billion a year ago.

The details were disclosed during the company’s earnings call for the second fiscal quarter of 2022. Maestri mentioned that half of them were new users and to the Mac environment.

The Mac lineup received a significant upgrade when Apple decided to switch from Intel chips to in-house production. Recently, the company unveiled the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max options, with the Ultra currently crowned the most powerful to date. The silicon chip has double the processing power of the M1 Max.