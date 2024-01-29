News

New Macs and iPads might launch in March

By Samantha Wiley
Macs and iPads

Apple’s next-generation Mac and iPad models have a launch date of late March, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Advertisements

In his newsletter titled ‘Power On’, Gurman said that production for the 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pro lineup is ‘well underway’, citing the supply chains in Asia for production support. The iPad Air will have a new display size rated at 12.9 inches alongside the 10.9 inch. The iPad Air models might have a new rear camera design, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and the M2 chip, while the iPad Pro will have a new OLED display.

Macs and iPads

As for the MacBook Air, Gurman believes that they will have the M3 chip for improved graphics rendering. However, aside from that hardware inclusion and Wi-Fi 6E support, no major redesign changes are expected. Apple released the new 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023 while the 13-inch MacBook Air was updated in July of 2022.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
Save 50% on the GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro intro ad Video ‘Hello’ goes online
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Gurman has big expectations for iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Enjoy a 10% Discount on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix snubs Vision Pro app
1 Min Read
Apple Savings Account
Apple Savings account increases again to 4.50%
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod with touchscreen arriving in 2024
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $50 Off
1 Min Read
SharePlay music
SharePlay music control arriving on Apple TV and HomePod
1 Min Read
Podcast transcripts
Podcast transcripts added to iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple fixes Apple Music and App Store outage
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Fortnite comes back to iOS in the EU
1 Min Read
Lost your password?