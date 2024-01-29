New Macs and iPads might launch in March

Apple’s next-generation Mac and iPad models have a launch date of late March, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his newsletter titled ‘Power On’, Gurman said that production for the 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pro lineup is ‘well underway’, citing the supply chains in Asia for production support. The iPad Air will have a new display size rated at 12.9 inches alongside the 10.9 inch. The iPad Air models might have a new rear camera design, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and the M2 chip, while the iPad Pro will have a new OLED display.

As for the MacBook Air, Gurman believes that they will have the M3 chip for improved graphics rendering. However, aside from that hardware inclusion and Wi-Fi 6E support, no major redesign changes are expected. Apple released the new 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023 while the 13-inch MacBook Air was updated in July of 2022.