New Macs to be unveiled at WWDC 2023

Apple is preparing to unveil a new lineup of Macs, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Gurman mentioned via tweet that Apple will begin a trade-in program for Macs beginning June 5, the same day the WWDC keynote will be taking place. The Cupertino-based company will be updating its trade-in page to include the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and the Mac Studio.

Mac owners of the aforementioned devices will be able to trade in their machines or get credits for a new computer. It’s believed that Apple will be launching a new 15-inch MacBook Air during this year’s WWDC. However, there are times when Apple updates its trade-in page even when there won’t be any new product launches. The 6th-generation iPad mini, for example, could be traded in even if there is no 7th-generation model yet.

The Worldwide Developer Conference is set to go live on June 5 at Apple Park.