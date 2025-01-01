News

New Magic Mouse might debut in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Magic Mouse

A recent leaker with the handle ‘yeux1122’ said Apple is developing the next Magic Mouse which might launch in 2026.

Following up with Mark Gurman’s claim of a new Magic Mouse, ‘yeux1122’ said that the upcoming Magic Mouse will have a new charging port location as part of its redesign. The current Magic Mouse is now USB-C, but the port is at the bottom of the mouse which means users can not use it while charging. In addition, a prototype is said to have novel features, including hand gestures, voice, and touch controls. These additions will push the Magic Mouse to be a modern mouse that can take on more complex or specific tasks.

Apple intends to launch the next-generation Magic Mouse with the M6 MacBook Pro, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Changes with the accessory include color matching, Lightning to USB-C, and a built-in battery.

