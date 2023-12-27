New MagSafe patent discusses user authentication and data transfer

Apple has submitted a new patent discussing the possibility of MagSafe transmitting data and authenticating accessories.

Titled ‘Accessory Devices That Communicate With Electronic Devices’, the patent has a plan to make MagSafe technology smarter. Apple’s proposition is such that an iPhone might have a magnetic sensor to detect the magnetic field externally to the housing or be able to recognize when a MagSafe accessory is attached.

The patent also says that another level of recognition could be detected, one that allows data to pass through MagSafe via an accessory. The device could have a wireless communication circuit in the bottom wall and be configured to transmit data to the electronic device. In theory, the iPhone might recognize the MagSafe accessory and check for data with the same system for keying purposes. The features outlined in the patent could possibly apply to future devices such as the iPad in the future.