News

New MagSafe patent discusses user authentication and data transfer

By Samantha Wiley
MagSafe Patent

Apple has submitted a new patent discussing the possibility of MagSafe transmitting data and authenticating accessories.


Titled ‘Accessory Devices That Communicate With Electronic Devices’, the patent has a plan to make MagSafe technology smarter. Apple’s proposition is such that an iPhone might have a magnetic sensor to detect the magnetic field externally to the housing or be able to recognize when a MagSafe accessory is attached.

MagSafe Patent

The patent also says that another level of recognition could be detected, one that allows data to pass through MagSafe via an accessory. The device could have a wireless communication circuit in the bottom wall and be configured to transmit data to the electronic device. In theory, the iPhone might recognize the MagSafe accessory and check for data with the same system for keying purposes. The features outlined in the patent could possibly apply to future devices such as the iPad in the future.


TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Mass shipment of Vision Pro starts in January
1 Min Read
Ring Video Doorbell
Upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell and Get 45% Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reaching out to train AI with news publishers
1 Min Read
Google Santa Tracker
Google Santa tracker now live
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
Long battery life shown off in latest iPhone 15 ad
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024
iPhone 16 Pro Max 2024: Apple’s Next-Gen Masterpiece
5 Min Read
iPad
Apple’s 10th-Generation iPad is $100 Off Today
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ touts doubled viewing hours this year
1 Min Read
Ferret
New LLM ‘Ferret’ revealed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17’s Wi-Fi chip might still come from third party
1 Min Read
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out
When is the iPhone 16 Coming Out? Apple’s 2024 Release
6 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 13
Get a Free Government iPhone 13: Your Complete Guide
6 Min Read
Lost your password?