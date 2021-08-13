New Parallels 17 version out now

Parallels 17 has recently arrived for Mac Silicon and Intel users, with macOS Monterey and Windows 11 native support headlining the update.

Currently, only Windows 10 and 11 Insider Previews are allowed on an M1 Mac, with a promise of virtualization for Windows 11 when it’s officially released to the public. Parallels 17 can run Linux and Windows on both Intel and M1 systems up to 38 percent faster compared to the last iteration, and a 25% and 6x improvement on 2D graphics and OpenGL processing performance.

Those running M1 chip computers can see a 33% faster bootup in Windows, and 28% and 20% faster DirectX 11 and disk performance on Windows 10 Insider Preview. M1 users should be able to use Secure Boot and BitLocker via virtualized Trusted Platform Module. The full patch notes are available to view on the official Parallels site.

Parallels is offering a free trial to their software. Otherwise, it’s $79.99 yearly for standard edition and $99.99 yearly for business edition.