New Playlist Mix Feature Premiered By Spotify Before Apple Music Rolls Out Automix 

A new feature called Automix iwill be released by Apple with the iOS 26 next month. Spotify has countered this by releasing its own “Mix” feature, letting people who have a premium subscription create the perfect transition when switching playlists.

You can use either app depending on your preference. If you want more control over the transitions made, Spotify is for you. The feature is currently in beta, but users can use the new function when they access any playlist. To do this, choose ‘Mix” on the toolbar, then select “Auto” to blend it automatically or manually, depending on your style. You can share your mix with other Premium Spotify users.

The Automix feature by Apple for the Music App is slightly different from Spotify’s version, where transitions with the style of a DJ happen automatically in your whole library, whilst Spotify does it with a specific customization in the playlist.