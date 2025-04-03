New Plex iOS app launches with new interface

Plex recently debuted a new app for mobile devices with a refreshed interface.

The new Plex app is rolling out to all users along with design changes, including a dedicated media library tab, improved navigation, and expanded artwork. In a forum post, the company mentioned that the app will be ‘deployed’ to all users in the span of a week and will have improvements drawn from user feedback. The app was previewed in the TestFlight platform and had a short preview testing phase.

The Plex app now has a dedicated Watchlist spot, a simplified user menu, improved load times, Portrait mode support, better scrolling, and new show and movie artwork. Those who use Plex for media collection will have TV show shuffle, item context enhancements, and better library reordering. Photo and music functionality has been removed from the main app as the company launched dedicated apps, Plex Photos and Plexamp, for them.