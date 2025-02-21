News

New premium tier with AI features coming to Spotify

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify

Spotify is preparing a service that aims to deliver premium high-quality audio via subscription which will be potentially priced at $5.99 monthly, but it’s likely that the fees will differ by region.

The tier has been in the making since 2021 and is expected to be called Music Pro, providing users with the ability to stream audio in high quality, the capability to do remixes, and get exclusive access to concert tickets. The new tier is for people who listen to music on a regular basis and spend money for fan clubs, concerts and merch from artists. The company is diving into different strategies for ticket sales for concerts, like premium options for seating and getting access pre-sales by talking to major ticket vendors and promoters.

Spotify

Music Pro will feature AI-powered functionalities, letting users mix and shuffle songs across various artists. The timeframe and price are not yet finalized, as Spotify is currently working on gaining the rights that are needed from the big music companies.

