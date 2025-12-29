New Promo Grants 20% Off On Adidas Gear Using Apple Pay

The newest promo for Apple Pay takes 20% off purchases made from Adidas, both on their website and in the app. The promotion has been announced in an email sent to Apple Pay users.

To be eligible for the promo, users would have to purchase something from Adidas and then, once at checkout, type APPLEPAY to get the discount.

The Apple Pay and Adidas promo is applicable for transactions up to $250 and is available until the 31st of December until 11:59 in the evening, Pacific Time. Certain gear is not part of the promo, like Disney, limited edition originals, Gazelle, Campus, Human Made, and more products that Adidas has excluded.

You can receive the 20% discount by opting to use Apple Pay as your transaction method. This is perfect if you are eyeing a gear in Adidas you’ve been planning to get for yourself, or give as a gift to friends or family.