The new public beta of macOS 12 Monterey launches

Apple has seeded the new macOS 12 Monterey public beta to testers and non-developers for testing ahead of the official release.

Beta testers and those interested can head to the official beta software website, get the proper profile and download the update in the Software Update in Preferences. macOS Monterey brings with it a slew of new features and improvements, such as Universal Control for single keyboard, trackpad or mouse control over multiple Apple devices, direct AirPlay to an iPad, iPhone or another Mac, and Safari improvements such as Tab Groups support, among others.

FaceTime has been updated to have Portrait mode and spatial audio, as well as Voice Isolation. Shared With You is a new feature that tracks news, photos, music, links and more from the Messages app. There’s also a new mode, Focus which lets users reduce background distractions, and a revamped Maps with its own set of improvements.

The complete overview is available on Apple’s official website and the patch notes.