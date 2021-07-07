New resources and tools for App Store developers revealed

Apple has recently outed new details regarding upcoming tools and resources for App Store developers.

Apple VP of frameworks and tools Andreas Wendker and Apple VP of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott explained the new features in an interview with CNET.

Software updates on macOS Monterey and iOS 15 were announced during the WWDC 2021. The execs mentioned that tech and tool advancements were the result of years of execution and never-ending focus to build long-term platforms to create value for users and developers.

Swift Playgrounds is a newly launched tool that can be added to educational apps. It can be used to create iPad or iPhone apps. Other upgrades include the Xcode Cloud, TestFlight for Mac, in-app events, SharePlay API and more.

Xcode Cloud recently entered its beta phase and lets developers automate tasks via cloud services. The overall aim is to make app building more approachable even for beginners.