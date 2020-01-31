New round of emojis introduced for 2020

Today, the Unicode Consortium revealed 62 brand-new Emoji characters within the Unicode 13, which will be made available for the Mac, iPad, iPhone and other supported devices.

The emojis are grouped in general categories. Notable ones include the pinata, magic wand, fondue, bubble tea, polar bear and smiley face with tear.

New Food emojis include flatbread, bell pepper, olive and blueberries; Household includes toothbrush, plunger, window, mirror, teapot and potted plant; Clothing emojis include military helmet and thong sandal; Musical instruments include long drum and accordion, while General emojis include transgender flag, transgender symbol, ladder, boomerang, coin, roller skate, rock, feather and more.

The new additions also have skin tone and gender variations, and unique gender inclusive emojis such as person with tuxedo and person with veil. Apple is expected to adopt the new emojis in 2020 and most likely with the launch of iOS 14.