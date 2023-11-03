New Safari Technology Preview 182 released

Apple has released a new version of its experimental browser, Safari Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview version 182 is now live and boasts performance improvements and bug fixes, particularly WebRTC, Web Inspector, Web Assembly, Web API, Text, SVG, Storage, Scrolling, Rendering, Media, Loading, JavaScript, HTML, Forms, and CSS. The new preview model is compatible with computers running macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura.

Users can get Preview version 182 by going to System Settings or System Preferences, then checking if there’s a new version available. This option will only be unlocked if you have downloaded the browser. It’s worth noting that Technology Preview is a standalone browser and can be run even if you have a public version of the Safari browser. A developer account is required to download and update Technology Preview.

Safari Technology Preview launched in 2016 and offered a way to test features and collect feedback for future Safari browser releases.