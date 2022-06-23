New Safari Technology Preview Comes with macOS Ventura content

Apple’s new Safari Technology Preview comes with features from its newest macOS system.

The newest Safari Technology Preview, version 147 now has several macOS Ventura content, such as Live Text, upgraded web extensions and Apple Passkeys support. Notable missing features include website settings, tab group syncing and others.

The Cupertino-based company has laid out several interesting additions, such as web push for owners who wish to send notifications, new web technologies that are available in Safari 16 beta and previous Technology Preview releases, and a new Flexbox Inspector overlay.

Safari Technology Preview is a test browser with experimental features that may or may not be included in future stable versions of the Safari app. Version 147 is available for those who wish to try out experimental features and those that are supposed to come in the upcoming macOS Ventura. Full release notes are available to view on Apple’s official website.