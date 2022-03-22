New ‘Scan Text’ Shortcut added to iOS 15.4 in Notes App [Video]

The addition of a “Scan Text” option for quickly scanning printed or handwritten text into the Notes app on the iPhone and iPad is one new feature in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, which were released to the public last week.

Apple has published a video showing how to utilize Scan Text, which it debuted in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. Simply open the Notes app on an iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4-equipped device, tap the camera icon, select “Scan Text,” then press the insert button after text has been added to the note. The “Scan Text” function has also been incorporated into the Reminders app as a shortcut.’

On iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 earlier versions, selecting text in the Notes app required tapping a note’s text field and then tapping the Live Text button.

Scan Text in Notes App Video

The ability to unlock an iPhone 12 or newer with Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control on compatible iPad models, hundreds of new emojis, a new Siri voice option, the capacity to start SharePlay sessions straight from supported apps, and more are all included in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.