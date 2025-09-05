New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS

A big update was announced by Netflix regarding the Moments feature that allows users to share and save their favorite scenes from a movie or series as a standalone clip. The feature replaces the bookmark system, with enhancements now allowing users to set the start and end points on the scene they want to save.

In the past, users were only able to mark the start of a timestamp, which was more like a reminder for viewing it, instead of making a segment that could be saved and shared. The new feature allows you more control over the parts of the scene you want to share and save.

This can be found in the Netflix iOS app by tapping on “Clip” while you are watching on your phone. The interface now shows controls for dragging and lets you customize the length of the clip that you want to share with others.