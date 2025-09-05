News

New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS

By Samantha Wiley
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS

A big update was announced by Netflix regarding the Moments feature that allows users to share and save their favorite scenes from a movie or series as a standalone clip. The feature replaces the bookmark system, with enhancements now allowing users to set the start and end points on the scene they want to save.


In the past, users were only able to mark the start of a timestamp, which was more like a reminder for viewing it, instead of making a segment that could be saved and shared. The new feature allows you more control over the parts of the scene you want to share and save. 

New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS

This can be found in the Netflix iOS app by tapping on “Clip” while you are watching on your phone. The interface now shows controls for dragging and lets you customize the length of the clip that you want to share with others.


Latest News
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
1 Min Read
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
2 Min Read
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
1 Min Read
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
1 Min Read
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
1 Min Read
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple
1 Min Read
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
1 Min Read
Lost your password?