New ‘Shot on iPhone’ video has a Chinese new year theme

Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ content that focuses on the upcoming Chinese New Year. The video is about a legend that’s turned into a coming-of-age story.

The video is about 12 minutes in length and starts with a girl who’s curious about an old folklore about a forest-dwelling creature. One day when her food disappears, the girl goes in search of the mysterious force and discovers that the legend isn’t as it seems.

Lulu Wang is the director of the short video, along with a team whose work got nominated at the Golden Globe Awards. ‘The Farewell’ was shot using an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple has also shared a ‘behind the scenes’ video of ‘Nian’. Both are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Apple’s last ‘Shot on iPhone’ content featured creations from iPhone 12 users, capturing cityscapes, portraits and more. The gallery can be viewed on the official Apple Newsroom page.