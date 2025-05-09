News

New ‘Simplify’ feature for iOS Google app to debut

By Samantha Wiley
Google

Google will be adding a ‘Simplify’ feature on the iOS app for an enhanced user experience.

The new ‘Simplify’ feature will make search results more intuitive- Google said that users won’t be as intimidated by unfamiliar technical terms or jargon, including medical words and similar things. The company mentioned that AI will be on hand to break down ‘dense text’ and integrate it into search, so users wouldn’t need to exit the app to do some research.

Google

iOS Google app users can activate the feature by selecting the text and tapping on ‘Simplify’ when it appears. The app will change the text to make it easier to understand, and users can continue reading the article. The feature utilizes the prompt refinement via Google Research, with the help of Gemini. The company mentioned that users tested it and were able to digest complex legal, technical, financial, and medical websites.

