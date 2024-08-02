New Siri with Apple Intelligence to launch in 2025, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman

The new version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence is unlikely to be released this year, according to noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman. He added that the iOS 18.4 version which is likely scheduled to release in spring 2025 will include the new full version of Siri.

Apple unveiled the new version of Siri at its annual developers conference in June this year. The newer version includes more controls allowing Siri to control actions within apps, allowing more contextual determination and understand the content present on the screen. At the launch of Apple Intelligence (AI) along with the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to launch the new design and ChatGPT integration. The other features are expected to be shipped next year.

Apple Vision Pro to receive Apple Intelligence features next year

The newer Apple Intelligence features will work only on iPhone 15 Pro series and the upcoming iPhone 16 series (to be seen if the non-Pro models support the AI features). All Mac computer powered by the M-series chips will support Apple Intelligence. The Apple Watch will not be receiving the new AI features anytime soon.

Gurman reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a newer and more powerful chip. The chip upgrade will reportedly lay the foundation for AI features on Apple Watch for the upcoming years. However, the Apple Watch will not receive any of the new AI features in the near future – at least not this year.

The almost new and shiny Apple Vision Pro is expected to receive Apple Intelligence features next year, as reported by Gurman. However, the smart speaker HomePod is unlikely to receive any AI features support. The company is reportedly planning to release an all-new smart speaker, termed as “AI-powered table-top robot” by Gurman. However, it is unclear as to when the new smart speaker will be released.