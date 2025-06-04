Daily DealsNews

New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC

By Lucy Bennett
New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC

Apple recently updated its official WWDC webpage to reveal this year’s event and tagline.

Advertisements

WWDC 2025 is scheduled to go live on June 9, with the opening keynote expected shortly after. The annual developer conference has a tag ‘Sleek Peek’ and replaced the ‘On the Horizon’ tagline for last year’s event. It’s worth noting that the Apple graphic has also changed- it now has shining colors showing through a glass-like logo. Prior to this, the logo had a rainbow color effect. Rumor says that the new graphics hint at what’s coming, particularly the new look for the upcoming watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26. It’s believed that Apple will move to a visionOS-like glass theme.

New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC

A short video showing the logo, a rainbow, and a Swift logo has been shared on the social media platform X, with Apple exec Greg Joswiak saying that the event is starting next week.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Testing New LLMs
Apple Testing New LLMs
1 Min Read
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
Shortcuts App to Gain Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
M4 Mac mini 256GB
The M4 Mac mini 256GB is $76 Off
1 Min Read
15-inch M4 MacBook Air
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $162 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Genuine Parts Distributor launches in the EU and US
1 Min Read
iPad and Mac
Logic Pro for iPad and Mac gets new features
1 Min Read
iPad
iPad self-service repair launches
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple buys out small game studio
1 Min Read
iPhone
Future iPhone to have a 200 MP camera
1 Min Read
The Morning Show
‘The Morning Show’ season four to debut in fall
1 Min Read
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 New Features
iOS 26: Design overhaul, no AI, and system enhancements
2 Min Read
iPad Air M2 refurbished on sale
Apple starts selling the refurbished M2 iPad Air
2 Min Read
Lost your password?