New ‘Sleek Peek’ Page Appears Prior to WWDC

Apple recently updated its official WWDC webpage to reveal this year’s event and tagline.

WWDC 2025 is scheduled to go live on June 9, with the opening keynote expected shortly after. The annual developer conference has a tag ‘Sleek Peek’ and replaced the ‘On the Horizon’ tagline for last year’s event. It’s worth noting that the Apple graphic has also changed- it now has shining colors showing through a glass-like logo. Prior to this, the logo had a rainbow color effect. Rumor says that the new graphics hint at what’s coming, particularly the new look for the upcoming watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and iOS 26. It’s believed that Apple will move to a visionOS-like glass theme.

A short video showing the logo, a rainbow, and a Swift logo has been shared on the social media platform X, with Apple exec Greg Joswiak saying that the event is starting next week.