New Spotify plan comes without audiobooks

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify

Spotify announced the release of a new paid basic plan that provides the user access to its service at a cheaper cost. The monthly plan includes the benefits Spotify provides such as ad-free playback without audiobooks, thereby dropping costs down to $10.99.

In June, Spotify rates increased to $11.99 for its standard Premium plan for individuals, which bundled their service with 15 hours per month allotted for audiobook listening across a library of over 250,000 titles. Now, users who are not interested in the audiobook listening feature can opt-in for the $10.99 basic plan.

Spotify

The new price for the basic plan is now the same as Apple Music’s price of $10.99. The cost of other plans did not change, with the Duo plan still at $16.99 and the Family at $19.99.

Spotify also offers a plan that provides ad-supported music and audiobook listening for 15 hours at $9.99/mo.

