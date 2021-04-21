New ‘Spring Loaded’ ad shows on TikTok

Apple’s newest event, titled ‘Spring Loaded’ is set to go live a few days from now. Today, the Cupertino-based company adds to the hype by sharing a short video on TikTok.

TikTok users began seeing the new ad Friday. The video, which is only ten seconds long starts with the showing of the event’s image and asks them to participate in the online presentation on the 20th. The ad points to Apple’s official YouTube channel instead of the official website.

Apple rarely appears on social media compared to others but has consistently posted interesting and fun content to invite people to partake in their events. In TikTok, Apple hopes to lure younger audiences in to watch its April 20 event.

Apple’s TikTok account was first used in November last year for the iPhone 12 mini ad campaign. Then last month Apple launched a new campaign featuring the Apple Watch and the AirPods Pro.