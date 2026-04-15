New Subscription Added by OpenAI

A new subscription tier has been added by OpenAI to support Codex use. OpenAI has a coding agent built into ChatGPT named Codex, rivaling Claude Code Anthropic.

The subscription is priced at $100, giving the user more usage for Codex compared to other subscriptions. The company also states that it is optimal for high-effort and longer sessions with Codex. There is also a $200 plan available for 20x more usage.

Subscribers on the Pro tier will gain access to all Pro features, such as unlimited access to Thinking and Instant Models and Pro Models offered. To commemorate the release of the new subscription, Codex usage will be increased until the end of May.

Other than that, a new plan is being introduced to rebalance the usage of Codex in Plus tiers for better support during sessions instead of having longer sessions in one day. OpenAI has a tier price similar to Anthropic.