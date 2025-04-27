New subtitle option heading to Netflix

Streaming service Netflix is introducing a new option to display subtitles only for dialogue.

The new subtitle option will display subtitles for conversations and spoken word, albeit without audio cues that are normally shown in closed captioning. The company said it will be available for new content starting with YOU’s final season. Users can access it by going to the language picker, then selecting ‘English’. It’s worth noting that the one with closed captions will be titled ‘English CC’. Those who prefer to watch without audio cues, like [phone buzzing] can activate the setting and continue watching TV shows and movies with it.

Netflix said that a large number of US streamers have captions and subtitling on, hence the new setting. The feature won’t be available for old content, and the dialogue-only option will appear on new original shows in supported languages, plus the CC and SDH features.